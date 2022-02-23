Pro-life republican party Aontu names South Down Assembly candidate

AONTU has selected Rosemary McGlone as its candidate for South Down in the next Assembly elections.

The party has described South Down as "a key constituency for the party as we aim to challenge the Stormont establishment parties and provide genuine opposition to the broken Stormont system".

A nationalist and human rights activist, Rosemary McGlone is a teacher in a secondary school in Belfast and a mother to four young children.

Her party says that "like many nationalists, Rosemary felt no longer represented by Sinn Fein or the SDLP. Rather than let herself be disenfranchised with no one to vote for, Rosemary has taken a step forward so that people like her might have a voice in Stormont.

"Like so many, Rosemary has been frustrated by Nationalist parties in the North who have abandoned their communities and supported discriminatory policies."

She says that "the final straw" came for her when Sinn Fein and SDLP MLAs voted in favour of abortion up until birth for children with disabilities.

Rosemary also opposes the "deprioritisation funding" of hundreds of local schools that is contained in the Integrated Education Bill.

Party leader Peadar Toibin said: “Rosemary is a life long human rights activist and nationalist, who stopped voting for the SDLP because they abandoned her and so many communities to pursue identity politics.

"Rosemary will lead the fight to give a voice to the tens of thousands of people who currently have no representation in County Down.