Twin town turmoil

Twin town turmoil

Place Napoleon in Coleraine’s twin town of La Roche-sur-Yon.

Peter Winter

Reporter:

Peter Winter

Email:

peter.winter@thechronicle.uk.com

THE body responsible for preserving links between Coleraine and its French twin town has accused the council of showing ‘a total lack of interest.’

And with counterparts in France preparing exchange visits later this year, the Coleraine Twinning Association has advised the council its members have ‘ceased activities.’

The French should be warned, they say, because the move effectively leads to Coleraine's withdrawal from its Twinning Charter.

Last year marked the 40th anniversary of Coleraine's twinning with La Roche-sur-Yon in the Vendée region of western France.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130