Wednesday's weather

Snow showers are expected across Northern Ireland on Wednesday and Thursday.

A yellow weather warning issued by the Met Office comes into force from 1pm on Wednesday, February 23 until 3pm on Thursday.

It effects Derry, Tyrone, Fermanagh and Antrim.

The forecaster said: "Frequent heavy snow showers are expected, along with very gusty winds and a small chance of frequent lightning affecting some places."

Here's the national weather forecast for Wednesday, February 23 presented by Alex Deakin.