Positive growth

CASH from Causeway Coast and Glens' £72m Growth Deal will not be funnelled into a new Vet School at Ulster University.

According to a council report on the list of projects in line for funding, university officials have agreed their proposal fails to match criteria set by Westminster.

Growth Deals (like their City Deal counterparts) are being handed out across the UK to promote job creation, innovation and regeneration in areas that have suffered historic underinvestment.

The council is administering the fund and has drawn together a long list of 14 potential projects.

