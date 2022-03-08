Positive growth

As the Vet School is ruled out of contention for Growth Deal cash, the Chronicle looks at other front-runners for support from Boris Johnson’s flagship fund.

Coleraine’s Enterprise Zone now branded the Atlantic Link Enterprise Campus is the location of two potential Growth Deal cash candidates.

CASH from Causeway Coast and Glens' £72m Growth Deal will not be funnelled into a new Vet School at Ulster University.

According to a council report on the list of projects in line for funding, university officials have agreed their proposal fails to match criteria set by Westminster.

Growth Deals (like their City Deal counterparts) are being handed out across the UK to promote job creation, innovation and regeneration in areas that have suffered historic underinvestment.

The council is administering the fund and has drawn together a long list of 14 potential projects.

