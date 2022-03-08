Sinn Féin fails to revive sports club grant fund

Peter Winter

Reporter:

Peter Winter

Email:

peter.winter@thechronicle.uk.com

SINN Féin have failed to reverse a committee's decision to reject plans for a funding programme aimed at helping sports and community groups improve facilities.

Last month Cloonavin's Leisure and Development Committee refused to endorse a proposed Technical Assistance Grant Programme.

Among the concerns raised by unionist members was the minimal impact the relatively small pot was likely to have and the eligibility of clubs that some people “wouldn't feel comfortable” joining.

At Tuesday's full council meeting an attempt to overturn the decision failed by 20 votes to 16.

