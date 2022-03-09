Traders face court action

Causeway Coast and Glens Council launched court action against eight businesses for breaching rules on the operation of pavement cafes last year.

Four Coleraine premises, two Ballymoney eateries, a Portstewart coffee shop and a Ballycastle public house were charged with “placing furniture in a public area for the consumption of food or drink, in the course of business without a valid Pavement Licence.”

Their cases came before Coleraine Magistrates, sitting remotely in Ballymena on Friday, March 4.

Five cases were withdrawn after the court heard how valid applications had been received or negotiations between the council and defendants looked set to resolve matters.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

