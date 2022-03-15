Grave matter

Limited opportunity to buy neighbouring plots to loved one

Grave matter

The council’s cemetery at Ballywillan, Portrush.

Peter Winter

Reporter:

Peter Winter

Email:

peter.winter@thechronicle.uk.com

GRIEVING families should be warned they may only have one chance to buy-up plots next to their loved one's grave, a councillor has said.

The suggestion came after members of the council committee that oversees the borough's public cemeteries heard of one resident who'd lost the opportunity while consumed with grief.

According to the council's current policy families can buy up to three neighbouring plots when a fresh grave is dug for their loved one.

But the ‘purchase point’ exists only for a limited period.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130