Grave matter

GRIEVING families should be warned they may only have one chance to buy-up plots next to their loved one's grave, a councillor has said.

The suggestion came after members of the council committee that oversees the borough's public cemeteries heard of one resident who'd lost the opportunity while consumed with grief.

According to the council's current policy families can buy up to three neighbouring plots when a fresh grave is dug for their loved one.

But the ‘purchase point’ exists only for a limited period.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*