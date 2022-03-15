Most parents oppose merger plan

THE majority of respondents to a consultation on plans to merge three local schools have registered opposition.

In September last year, the Education Authority sought the public's views on the amalgamating of North Coast Integrated College, Coleraine College and Dunluce School into a single non-selective integrated post primary school.

Backed by Ulster University, the plans include new-build state-of-the art facilities on its Coleraine campus.

The EA points out that currently, all three existing schools have a total of just 1042 pupils.

