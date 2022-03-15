Top marks for the NRC £40m campus rebuild

THE Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council and the President of Causeway Coast Chamber of Commerce were among local stakeholders invited to view progress on the construction of Northern Regional College’s new Coleraine campus.

Fully funded by the Department for the Economy, the overall cost of the new campus at Union Street is £40m, forming part of a £85m capital investment programme to provide new campuses for the College in Coleraine and Ballymena.

Heron Bros is the main contractor for both projects.

It is anticipated that over 100 new construction jobs will be created and a further 300 sustained while the Coleraine campus is being built.

