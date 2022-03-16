100 residents say no to Laurel Hill scheme

OVER 100 Coleraine residents have signed a petition objecting to plans for access arrangements to land that's been targeted by Northern Ireland's largest housing association.

Radius Housing lodged a formal expression of interest in the nine-acre Laurel Hill site after councillors authorised its sale early last year.

The Chronicle understands a seven-figure offer has since been received for the plot that's capable of accommodating 80 social housing units.

In September a planning application was lodged by a house builder seeking permission to build a road over council and DfI land “to service social housing zoning.”

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*