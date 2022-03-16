Council counts the cost of ‘net zero’ buildings

BUILDING Coleraine's new leisure centre to ‘net zero’ standards will cost ratepayers an extra £4.5m.

But scrimping now could prove much more expensive in the long run as councils across the UK strive to be carbon neutral by 2050.

That was the message delivered to members of the Environmental Services Committee on Tuesday as they debated whether or not all new council-funded buildings should be constructed to net zero standard.

While the proposal was passed, DUP members insisted following a case-by-case approach.

