Device in Portrush a hoax

PSNI: Stay home this Bank Holiday
Staff Reporter

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Email:

newsdesk@thechronicle.uk.com

The security alert in the Magheraboy Road area of Portrush has ended. A suspicious object was examined and has been declared a hoax and taken for away for further examination.

Roads have been re-opened and residents allowed to return to their homes.

Officers would like to thank all those affected by this incident for their patience and understanding and would appeal to anyone with any information or who may be able to help with the investigation, to call them on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference number 1728 15/03/22, or to submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ . You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/ .

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130