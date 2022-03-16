New financial fears for £7m youth Sports Centre plans

THE Harry Gregg Foundation's £7m youth sports centre plans may be too ambitious, council advisers have warned.

The charity has established a ‘legacy project’ in memory of the Manchester United goalkeeper and hero of Munich, centred on an indoor sports dome at Ulster University.

The scheme includes 4G pitch, four-court hall, gym, climbing wall based on On-side Youth Zone model operating in various cities across England, offering subsidised services and meals to young people from marginalised communities.

After the Foundation presented its plans to councillors in May 2021, members awarded funding of £15,000 towards a feasibility study.

