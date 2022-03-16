Petrol bomb attack on Newry house

DETECTIVES are appealing for information following a report of a petrol bomb incident at a property in the Newry area on Wednesday, 16 March.

Detective Inspector Johnston said: “At 2.35am it was reported to police that a petrol bomb and a paint bomb were thrown at the front of a property in the Demesne area.

“A neighbour in the area heard smashing noises and was alerted to the incident. The neighbour was also able to put out a small fire that had started at the front of the property.

“Scorch damage was caused to the front porch, however, thankfully there were no injuries reported following this terrifying and reckless incident for the occupants inside the home.

“Enquiries are continuing and we have information to believe two tall males of slim build who had their hoods up, fled from the scene on foot.

“We would appeal to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area or who has any information, to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 103 of 16/03/22.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”