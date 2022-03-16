Police release video footage from Banbridge burglary

POLICE have launched an appeal for information following a burglary in Banbridge.

During the latest episode of BBC NI's Crime NI series, police sought information in relation to a burglary in the Beechlands area of the town.

At around 7pm on Wednesday, 19 January, 2022, Police received a report of a burglary in Beechlands, Banbridge.

Friends of the homeowners were dropping off a letter at the house when they noticed the front door lying wide open. As they entered the property, they discovered the house to be ransacked.

The homeowners believe at present a Seiko watch, and one jewellery box containing a Gold Sovereign has been taken. The total value of the items taken is unknown.

In video footage obtained from the scene, a blue car can be seen pulling up in the street and parking on the roadside. Two men exit the property which has been burgled and enter the car before it drives off.

If you have any information in relation to the incident, you can contact CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.