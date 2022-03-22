Funding boost for Loreto College

LORETO College in Coleraine is among 28 schools to receive a share of £794m after Education Minister Michelle McIlveen announced a major capital works programme in the Assembly.

The Minister said more than 25,000 pupils will benefit from the scheme, adding: “I have visited many schools and witnessed first-hand not only the tremendous work that takes place in each and every school, but also the need for an appropriate level of investment in the fabric of our schools.

"Such investment is essential to provide the first-class educational experience our pupils, staff and wider school communities both deserve and need to ensure our young people can achieve their full potential.

