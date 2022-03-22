Funding boost for Loreto College

Julie Magee

Reporter:

Julie Magee

Email:

newsdesk@thechronicle.uk.com

LORETO College in Coleraine is among 28 schools to receive a share of £794m after Education Minister Michelle McIlveen announced a major capital works programme in the Assembly.

The Minister said more than 25,000 pupils will benefit from the scheme, adding: “I have visited many schools and witnessed first-hand not only the tremendous work that takes place in each and every school, but also the need for an appropriate level of investment in the fabric of our schools.

"Such investment is essential to provide the first-class educational experience our pupils, staff and wider school communities both deserve and need to ensure our young people can achieve their full potential.

* See full story in next week's Coleraine Chronicle

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130