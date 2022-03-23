Bin collections binned this week

Bin collections across the borough have been halted as a result of industrial action.

The week-long strike follows an overwhelming vote by members of public sector union, Unite to reject a 1.75 per cent pay rise from local government employers.

Union officials described the offer as “insulting” and a pay cut in real terms amid rampant inflation.

The council said there will be no bin collections and Household Recycling Centres will remain closed all week.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

