Councillors halt ‘Harry Gregg’ project payments amid feasibility concerns

COUNCILLORS have agreed to halt rate-payer funding for the Harry Gregg Foundation's £7m youth sports complex project until concerns over it's viability have been addressed.

Last week the Chronicle reported how council advisers had warned the sports dome legacy scheme may be too ambitious.

It includes a 4G pitch, four-court hall, gym, climbing wall based on On-side Youth Zone model operating in various cities across England, offering subsidised services and meals to young people from marginalised communities.

After the Foundation presented its plans to councillors in May 2021, members awarded funding of £15,000 towards a feasibility study.

