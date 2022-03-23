Hiking Hens celebrate coming a long way in a short time

A HIKING group formed by two local women has recently been awarded for its positive impact on the community.

Hiking Hens is a womens' only group, set up by Fidelma Fearon and Maria O'Grady of Rostrevor.

Since it was launched 10 months ago, the group has grown into a community, gaining thousands of followers on social media and raising massive amounts of donations for local charities.

This work was recently acknowledged at the local ‘People of the Year Awards’ when the Hiking Hens received the Community Impact award.

Fidelma and Maria spoke to The Outlook about how the idea to start the group came about and their reaction to its ever-growing success in the past year.

Read the full article in this week's Outlook, on sale now.