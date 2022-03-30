Child seen walking street in Castlewellan at 5am safe and well

A CHILD for whom concern had been expressed after being seen walking in Castlewellan on their own at 5am this morning (Wednesday) has been found safe and well.

Police had expressed fears for the safety of the little girl but the child has now been located safe and well.

Temporary Chief Inspector Adam Corner said: “The young girl has been located safe and well.

"We would like to thank Community Search and Rescue and the public for their help and support in locating this child.”

Also expressing his relief at seeing the child located was Slieve Croob councillor Councillor Alan Lewis.

The UUP man said: “I thank police and the public for their quick and efficient response, we can all take a sigh of relief that the child has been confirmed as safe, secure and well."