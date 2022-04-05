Portrush residents fear car cruise disruption looks set to resume

Police pledge series of targeted operations to combat unruly behaviour

Youths climb on cars during a recent car cruise event in Portrush which has sparked concerns among local residents.

Peter Winter

Reporter:

Peter Winter

Email:

peter.winter@thechronicle.uk.com

EARLY signs indicate Portrush residents could be in for another summer of torture from rowdy car cruisers.

One woman living close to Lansdowne Crescent, the area where the boy races gather on Sundays, said the car park was left strewn with litter last weekend.

The situation was made worse by the council workers strike that meant the usual Monday clear-up didn't take place.

“You have to wonder where they learned their attitudes to litter from,” she said.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

