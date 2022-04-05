Spend Dunluce Centre cash on local sports ground, urge councillors

Motion seeks diversion of some sale proceeds into community facilities

Portrush’s Parker Avenue football pitch.

Peter Winter

Peter Winter

TWO councillors are hoping to persuade colleagues to divert funds from an asset sell-off into football training facilities.

Earlier this year Causeway Coast and Glens Council agreed an offer of around £1.3m for the vacant Dunluce Centre in Portrush.

On Tuesday the DUP's John McAuley and Mark Fielding will table a motion asking members to consider “re-investing” some of the cash into facilities at nearby Parker Avenue.

Both members say upgrades must ensure the grounds are up to a safe and suitable standard for all weather training and match play.

