Spend Dunluce Centre cash on local sports ground, urge councillors

TWO councillors are hoping to persuade colleagues to divert funds from an asset sell-off into football training facilities.

Earlier this year Causeway Coast and Glens Council agreed an offer of around £1.3m for the vacant Dunluce Centre in Portrush.

On Tuesday the DUP's John McAuley and Mark Fielding will table a motion asking members to consider “re-investing” some of the cash into facilities at nearby Parker Avenue.

Both members say upgrades must ensure the grounds are up to a safe and suitable standard for all weather training and match play.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*