Bowling green ‘turf war’ rumbles on

‘Open meeting’ called to resolve feud at Brookgreen club

Police opened an investigation following allegations of assault at Brookgreeen Bowing Club las tsummer

SENIOR council officers have called a meeting with elected members in a bid to resolve an ongoing ‘turf war’ at a Coleraine bowling club.

Tensions erupted between the men's and ladies’ branches that occupy the council owned Brookgreen facilities.

The row rumbled on throughout the summer, prompting an intervention by Leisure Services management.

Interviews were carried out with members of both factions and a report delivered, containing undisclosed recommendations.

