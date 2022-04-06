Bowling green ‘turf war’ rumbles on

SENIOR council officers have called a meeting with elected members in a bid to resolve an ongoing ‘turf war’ at a Coleraine bowling club.

Tensions erupted between the men's and ladies’ branches that occupy the council owned Brookgreen facilities.

The row rumbled on throughout the summer, prompting an intervention by Leisure Services management.

Interviews were carried out with members of both factions and a report delivered, containing undisclosed recommendations.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*