Took phone off hands free as he couldn’t hear wife over his children

REVERTING from hands-free to using a mobile phone in his hand has led to points being placed on the licence of a 31-year-old man.

Paul Bingham, with an address at Oak Grove in Banbridge, was charged with using a mobile phone whilst driving and failure to produce a driving licence during proceedings at Newry Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (23 March).

The court heard that on 11 March, police were on mobile patrol along the Ballygowan Road when they observed the defendant using a mobile phone in his right hand.

There were children in the car at the time of the offence and he was cautioned but failed to produce his licence within the required time.

Defence counsel for Bingham told the court that he was struggling to hear a phone conversation via the hands-free system in his vehicle because of noise that was being made by the children in the back of the car and so chose to take his phone off bluetooth.

Deputy District Judge Marshall imposed six penalty points for the offences.

She also issued fines of £200 in respect of using a mobile phone whilst driving and £50 for failing to produce a licence in the allotted time frame, as well as a £15 offender levy.