Harry Gregg Foundation’s funding rejection overturned

COUNCILLORS have overturned a Leisure & Amenities committee decision not to award the Harry Gregg Foundation (HGF) money to help take forward its £7m Sports Dome Project.

Back on March 15, members took the advice contained in a report prepared by council officers stating its ‘financial viability’ was a key concern.

However, despite warnings from the Independent Cllr Padraig McShane and the DUP's George Duddy, a majority of councillors agreed, by a narrow majority, to UUP Cllr William McCandless's proposal to give £5,000 to the Foundation to develop an outline business case for its Harry Gregg Legacy Project.

