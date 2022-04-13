Former Outlook offices to be demolished

THE former offices of The Outlook in Rathfriland are to be demolished, should recently lodged plans receive the green light.

A proposal to knock down all of the existing structures on the Castle Street site has been lodged by the property's current owners, the PSNI.

Work on the site would also include the reducing below ground level of the site, with it to be then overlaid with compacted hardcore.

A new chain link fence will then be installed around the perimeter, along with an integral vehicular gate.

The premises have been vacant for the past 15 years since The Outlook moved to the current site on Main Street in the town.

