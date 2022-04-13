Newry man in court accused of rape and sexual abuse of child

AN apprentice carpenter from Newry has appeared in court charged with rape and multiple counts of sexual activity with a child.

Padraig Mehaul McLoughlin, 29, of Ardfeelin, Newry is accused of raping the female child on 28 December, 2019.

Prior to that on dates between July and September, 2019 there are five counts of intentionally engaging in sexually touching the child.

During the same dates it is alleged McLaughlin was also concerned in the supply of cannabis.

Appearing by video-link from police custody at Newry Magistrates Court, he spoke only to confirm his identity and that he understood the charges.

A detective constable said he believed he could connect the accused to all matters.

No details surrounding the alleged offences were disclosed during the short hearing.

Bail was not opposed although strict conditions were imposed, including no contact with the complainant or any person aged under 18 years of age without prior approval of police, residence at his current address and a curfew of 11pm to 7am.

McLaughlin was also ordered to surrender his passport, must sign twice weekly with police and is banned from leaving the jurisdiction

Deputy District Judge Austin Kennedy set bail at £500 and ordered McLaughlin to return to court on 11 May.