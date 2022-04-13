Parker Avenue playing fields to benefit from Dunluce Centre sale?

SOME of the money from the sale of the Dunluce Centre in Portrush, recently sold in a blaze of publicity and controversy, will be used to upgrade sports facilities at nearby Parker Avenue playing fields, if a Notice of Motion, proposed at Tuesday's full council meeting is agreed.

The site was finally sold in January to Donegal-based businessman Colm O'Donnell for £1.25m after a last minute call-in challenge failed and the chamber voted in favour by 21 votes to 19, supported by the DUP and Sinn Féin.

Councillors had been attempting to settle the matter since November.

