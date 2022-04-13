Serial shoplifter chased by staff

Serial shoplifter chased by staff

Moores of Coleraine where quick-thinking staff gave chase and followed shoplifters out onto the street. Photo: Ciaran Clancy.

Julie Magee

Reporter:

Julie Magee

Email:

newsdesk@thechronicle.uk.com

QUICK-THINKING staff at a Coleraine department store gave chase after catching shoplifters red-handed, a court has heard.

One of the thieves - Neil Francis Blaney, of Grove End, Coleraine - has been jailed for 16 months for a catalogue of theft, drug and driving offences.

The 40-year-old appeared by video link from Maghaberry prison before an online sitting of Coleraine Magistrates on Friday, April 8.

Blaney was also being sentenced for stealing three bottles of perfume valued at £147.50 from a local chemist's shop on December 3 last year.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130