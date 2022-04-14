Banbridge man fined for breaching hygiene order

A MAN who runs a Banbridge food firm has been fined after breaching food hygiene regulations.

Allan Truman of Gourmet Foods, Belleville Drive, Lenaderg, was convicted at Banbridge Magistrates' Court sitting at Newry Courthouse, on 4 April.

He had been charged with breaching a Hygiene Prohibition Order dated 5 October, 2020 and served under regulation 7(4) of the Food Hygiene Regulations.

Truman was ordered to pay the statutory maximum fine of £5,000, £500 in costs plus the summons fee of £30 and offender levy of £15 in relation to the breach of the Hygiene Prohibition Order.

It had been issued after a previous prosecution on 5 October, 2020 when Mr Truman was prosecuted for a number of offences relating to hygiene conditions.

This order prohibited Allan Truman from participating in the management of any food business and was not permitted to be involved in the management of Gourmet Foods.

A council spokesperson commented: “The verdict is in. It does not pay to disregard the law and breach Hygiene Prohibition Orders.

"As this case shows, the courts take a dim view of it and so do we.”

“If anyone has any concerns regarding hygiene conditions in any business, please contact ehealth@armaghbanbridgecraigavon.gov.uk or telephone 0300 0300 900.”