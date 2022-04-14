Suspended jail term given to Annalong man (52) concerned in supply of drugs

Easter crackdown on child sexual exploitation in the North Coast
The case was heard at Newry Crown Court.
AN ANNALONG man who got involved in the supply of cannabis has been handed a suspended prison sentence.
Gary Maguire, 52, of Kilhorne Court in the village, was convicted at Newry Crown Court of being concerned in the supply of a Class B controlled drug on dates between 24 January and 1 July, 2020.
While the facts were not opened during the sentencing hearing, defence counsel stated Maguire had admitted "he had been supplying to a small group of people".
Defence counsel stated that Maguire had suffered a degree of ill health and "began taking oil resin" and then "found himself in the lockdown period with a reduction in payment through furlough".
"So he decided to go commercial," commented Judge Gordon Kerr QC.
Commenting ahead of sentencing, Judge Kerr continued: "Supplying a drug is a serious offence which, in normal circumstances, would automatically attract a custodial sentence.
"The amount you have tried to supply was limited to extent and there is an element of self-medication. That should be done by normal channels and not by setting up a cottage industry."
Referring to the fact he had been married for 25 years with a family and "good working history up until the time you were made redundant, as a lot of people were during the pandemic".
Noting that Maguire was classed as presenting a "low likelihood of reoffending", Judge Kerr imposed a 12 month prison sentence, suspended for two years and a destruction order was made for all the items seized.