Suspended jail term given to Annalong man (52) concerned in supply of drugs

AN ANNALONG man who got involved in the supply of cannabis has been handed a suspended prison sentence.

Gary Maguire, 52, of Kilhorne Court in the village, was convicted at Newry Crown Court of being concerned in the supply of a Class B controlled drug on dates between 24 January and 1 July, 2020.

While the facts were not opened during the sentencing hearing, defence counsel stated Maguire had admitted "he had been supplying to a small group of people".

Defence counsel stated that Maguire had suffered a degree of ill health and "began taking oil resin" and then "found himself in the lockdown period with a reduction in payment through furlough".

"So he decided to go commercial," commented Judge Gordon Kerr QC.

Commenting ahead of sentencing, Judge Kerr continued: "Supplying a drug is a serious offence which, in normal circumstances, would automatically attract a custodial sentence.

"The amount you have tried to supply was limited to extent and there is an element of self-medication. That should be done by normal channels and not by setting up a cottage industry."

Referring to the fact he had been married for 25 years with a family and "good working history up until the time you were made redundant, as a lot of people were during the pandemic".

Noting that Maguire was classed as presenting a "low likelihood of reoffending", Judge Kerr imposed a 12 month prison sentence, suspended for two years and a destruction order was made for all the items seized.