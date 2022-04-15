Council Chair opens book of condolence for Sligo murder victims

NEWRY, Mourne and Down District Council Chairperson, Councillor Cathy Mason has opened an online book of condolence following the recent deaths of Aidan Moffitt and Michael Snee in Sligo.

The book of condolence will be available online at www.newrymournedown.org/chairpersons-book-of-condolences. All messages in the online book will be recorded by the council and sent to Aidan and Michael’s families.

Newry, Mourne and Down District Council Chairperson, Councillor Cathy Mason said: “On behalf of the citizens of Newry, Mourne and Down I would like to offer our sincerest condolences to the families and friends of Aidan and Michael on their immeasurable loss.

“The online book of condolence will allow our residents the opportunity to record their sympathy and support."

Newry Town Hall and Down Leisure Centre were also lit up on Friday past, 15 April, in memory of the two men.

The Book of Condolence will close for signatures on Monday, 2 May, 2022.