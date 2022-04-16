Presbyterian Church holding outdoor Easter dawn services across district

THIS Sunday, local presbyteries within the Presbyterian Church will host Easter dawn services to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus.

Among the local services which will take place are ones at Spelga, Rostrevor and in Dromore.

There is a 6am start at both Spelga and in Rostrevor.

Under the Iveagh Presbytery, Clonduff Presbyterian Church is organising a service at Spelga Dam car park, starting at 6am, There will also be a light breakfast served afterwards at Clonduff Presbyterian Church.

The Presbytery of Newry service till start at the same time in Rostrevor and will take place at Cloughmore Stone in Kilbroney Forest Park.

And for those looking a slightly later start, the Dromore Presbytery will hold a service at the Mound in Dromore at 7am.

Presbyterian Moderator, Right Reverend Dr David Bruce said, “When we come together on Easter Sunday, to declare this singular truth: ‘Christ is risen! He is risen indeed!’ we affirm that Jesus is risen bodily, physically actually, historically and truly.

"He is risen in a way that defies the laws of biology, chemistry and physics and because of what happened that day, nearly 2000 years ago, the world is not the same and never can be again.

“Whether we are warmed by the sun’s dawning rays atop a hill, in a forest park, beside the lapping waters of the sea, or sitting comfortably in our pew this Sunday, let us celebrate the Good News that Christ is risen.”