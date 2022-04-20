We will work with you, pledge hotel owners

US based owners of North Coast’s first five star hotel to engage with community

We will work with you, pledge hotel owners

Architect drawings of how the Dunluce Lodge will look when it opens next year.

John Fillis

Reporter:

John Fillis

Email:

editor@thechronicle.uk.com

THE United States of America based owners of the North Coast’s first five-star luxury hotel and spa have pledged to work with the local community.

Around 80 people will be employed when The Dunluce Lodge opens next year.

The new build hotel will be the first of its kind in the area, with 35 rooms available, offering five-star luxury and bringing significant economic benefit to the North Coast and across Northern Ireland.

And this week it was announced that Valor Hospitality Partners - a global, full-service hotel acquisition, development, management and asset management company - has been appointed to manage the project.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130