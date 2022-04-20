We will work with you, pledge hotel owners

THE United States of America based owners of the North Coast’s first five-star luxury hotel and spa have pledged to work with the local community.

Around 80 people will be employed when The Dunluce Lodge opens next year.

The new build hotel will be the first of its kind in the area, with 35 rooms available, offering five-star luxury and bringing significant economic benefit to the North Coast and across Northern Ireland.

And this week it was announced that Valor Hospitality Partners - a global, full-service hotel acquisition, development, management and asset management company - has been appointed to manage the project.

