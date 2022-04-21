Police appeal after North Antrim incidents

Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses following a number of incidents in the North Antrim area in the early hours of this morning, Thursday April 21st.



Detective Sergeant Gardiner said: “Police received a report that a car had been ransacked on the Garron Road, Glenariff at around 1:30am. Thankfully nothing was taken from the vehicle.



“We received a further report at 4.45am this morning that a property on the Coast Road, Cushendall had also been broken into and a rear door and tills forced opened. Damage had been caused to internal doors, but it is not believed that any money was taken at this time.



“We are investigating a possible link between these two incidents and further reports of burglaries at premises on the Whitepark Road, Ballintoy sometime between midnight and 7am this morning (Thursday 21st April) and the Garron Road and Glen Road in Glenariff. Thankfully nothing was reported missing following the incident on the Whitepark Road nor nothing substantial from the Garron Road.



“We received a report of a burglary today (Thursday 21st April), also having occurred on the Garron Road, Glenariff, sometime overnight. The lock of a garage had been broken off and a number of items taken which included a mountain bike and gardening equipment.



“Another report was received at 10.45am from a property on the Glen Road, Glenariff that a wallet containing a sum of money along with tools had been stolen from a van sometime overnight.



“Our investigation is now underway and we are appealing to anyone who was in the areas mentioned or who may have dashcam footage or CCTV to contact us on 101 quoting reference numbers 701 21/04/22.”



Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/



You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/