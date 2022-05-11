Annalong woman to mark birthday with skydive for Mourne Stimulus

TO CELEBRATE her upcoming birthday, an Annalong woman will be skydiving to raise funds for Mourne Stimulus Day Centre.

Kathleen Campbell was inspired to raise funds for the local charity as a way of thanking them for all the support they’ve provided her brother Noel over the years.

She told The Outlook: “I'm turning 55 in June and I fancied doing a skydive to mark it and I thought I may as well organise a fundraiser for it.

“I'm on the Mourne Stimulus Board of Directors and I know how much donations mean to the group.”

Kathleen is Noel's full-time carer and she has seen first-hand the tremendous work Mourne Stimulus does for other families in the community in her situation.

