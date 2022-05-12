Confirmation for pupils at St Paul's PS, Cabra

Siofra Hegarty (centre) who was confirmed at St Mary's Cabra pictured with brother Michael, mum Marian, Sarah Kelly and dad Des.

Abbie Lynch (second right) who was confirmed pictured with dad Colum, sister Katie and mum Alicia.

Caoimhe Dickson (second right) was confirmed and she was accompanied by mum Aisling, dad Brian and sisters Ella and Tierna.

Maria McPolin (centre) was confirmed and she is pictured with mum and dad Geraldine and Shane and siblings Emma and Cormac.