Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after early morning assault

A MAN has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following an incident in Ballyholland in the early hours of this morning (Wednesday).

The incident occurred on the Moor Hill Road at 1.30am on Wednesday, 1 June.

Newry, Mourne and Down District Commander, Superintendent Haslett said: “Shortly before 1:30am, it was reported to police that two men in their 40s were attacked by two men armed with weapons. Both men were taken to hospital with serious head injuries and deep lacerations to their bodies.

"Their conditions are described as serious. The men involved are believed to have been wearing dark coloured clothing and made off in a vehicle following the incident.

“Shortly after 1:35am, it was reported that a car was found on fire at playing fields at the Ballyholland Road area. At this stage, police are investigating a possible link between this incident and the earlier assault.

“A 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of two counts of attempted murder. He is currently in police custody at this time.

“Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone with any information to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 69 01/06/22. Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.

"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/ .”