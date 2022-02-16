New organ donation law should have been introduced years ago, says Dungannon recipient

The introduction of a new law on organ donation in Northern Ireland has been welcomed by a Dungannon recipient, Ciaran Campbell, who said it should have been introduced “years ago”.

From 2023, adults in Northern Ireland will be deemed potential organ donors unless they choose to opt out or are in an excluded group.

The Organ and Tissue Donation (Deemed Consent) Bill, which passed the final stage of consideration in the Assembly on Tuesday 8th February, will be known as ‘Dáithí’s Law’ in recognition of five-year-old Dáithí MacGabhann.

