Acclaimed Dungannon chef to head top Belfast restaurant

Eoghan Rua camogie semi-final postponed
Acclaimed chef Ryan Stringer has returned to Belfast to take the lead as Executive chef at Belfast’s award-winning restaurant, James St. Previously Executive Chef at the ground-breaking ELY group of w
ACCLAIMED chef Ryan Stringer has returned to Belfast to take the lead as Executive chef at Belfast’s award-winning restaurant, James St.
Previously Executive Chef at the ground-breaking ELY group of wine bars and restaurants in Dublin, the Dungannon native returns to Northern Ireland for the first time in over a decade with exciting plans ahead for the celebrated restaurant.
Full story in this week's Tyrone Courier or see our e-paper!