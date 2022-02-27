Livingstone Christmas Tractor Run raises over £130,000 for charities

Mallon announces freeze on public transport fares in light of cost of living crisis
THE LIVINGSTONE family are pleased to announce that the Livingstone Christmas Tractor Run 2021 has raised the fantastic sum of £130,681.
This is despite the run itself having to be postponed due to the Covid situation in December. As a result of the generosity of all those who contributed, the Southern Area Hospice, NI Children’s Hospice and Air Ambulance NI will each receive £43,560.
