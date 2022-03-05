Relegation battle looms for champions Tyrone

Tyrone's Pádraig McNulty is carried off injured during the clash with Donegal . Photo by Phil Armstrong

A relegation battle looms for All-Ireland champions Tyrone and what a formidable battle it will be, with three of the county’s major forces lined up to take them on over the next few weeks.
Defeat to Donegal leaves Tyrone with just one win from their first four games, and their Division One status faces grave threat as they prepare for crunch clashes with Dublin, Mayo and Kerry.

