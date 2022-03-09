Aid from Dungannon to Ukraine 'For You'!

WITH the situation in Ukraine worsening with each passing day, Glena McDowell-Khan and Mecaela McFarland from 'For You', a social enterprise based in Dungannon, have taken it upon themselves to set out for Eastern Europe to deliver aid to those in need.

As Russia advances further across Ukraine, more and more civilians are being forced to flee their homes. It is now believed that millions have left the country

Glena, who started the social enterprise back in 2020 to help “promote positive mental health in the community”, decided she wanted to do her bit to help those in need.

