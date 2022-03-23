Greenvale tragedy father hits out at Council over 'information'

THE father of Greenvale Hotel victim Morgan Barnard has accused the local council of failing to provide information to families in relation to the tragedy.

James Bradley alleged Mid-Ulster District Council has been “not forthcoming with any information” since his son’s death during a crush while queuing for a disco at the Cookstown venue on St Patrick’s night three years ago.

