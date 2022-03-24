Two classrooms built in Africa in memory of Donaghmore teen Lauren

FUNDS raised by the family of a victim of the Greenvale Hotel tragedy have been used to build two new primary school classrooms in Africa.

Londonderry-based charity Children in Crossfire has shared images of the classrooms they have been able to build at Mapinduzi Primary School in Tanzania’s Dodoma region, pictured below, because of money raised in Lauren Bullock’s memory.

The 17-year-old was killed alongside Morgan Barnard (17) and Connor Currie (16) in a crush, as they queued to get into a St Patrick’s Night disco in Cookstown in 2019.

The Donaghmore native’s family said she was a passionate advocate for children’s rights and had told them about being inspired by a speech given by Children in Crossfire’s executive director, Richard Moore.

