Farming and the challenges women experience highlighted by MLA

Farming and the challenges women experience highlighted by MLA

Fermanagh and South Tyrone UUP MLA Rosemary Barton

Courier reporter

Reporter:

Courier reporter

Email:

editor@tyronecourier.uk.com

A report into challenges women experience in the local agriculture sector was launched by the Agricultural, Environment and Rural Affairs Committee at Stormont this month.

It was the result of six months of research.

Fermanagh and South Tyrone UUP MLA and a local farmer Rosemary Barton not only welcomed the report, but gave the following report at the launch on life away from the corridors of power.

See Rosemary's fascinating story in this week's Courier as part of our special 6-Page Spring Farm Feature or check out our e-paper...


https://epaper.tyronecourier.co.uk/alphanewspapersgroup/pageflip/swipe/tyronecourier/20220323tyronecourier

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130