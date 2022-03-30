Former security guard arrested in connection with Michaela case

Eleven years after her murder, a former security guard has been arrested at the Mauritius hotel where Michaela McAreavey was killed in 2011.

Dassen Narayen's lawyer said his client was detained on Tuesday.

Vikash Teeluckdharry said Mr Narayen was being questioned in relation to allegations of theft from the Legends Hotel in 2011.

He had previously been charged with conspiracy to murder Mrs McAreavey, later reduced to larceny, which was struck out altogether in 2013.

Mr Teeluckdharry said his client was taken to hospital during his police detention and was being treated for longstanding health issues in a hospital in the capital Port Louis on Tuesday night.

The 27-year-old Mrs McAreavey was strangled in her hotel room while on honeymoon, on 10 January 2011.

She had returned to the room alone and disturbed a burglary taking place.

No-one has ever been convicted of her murder.

Two former workers at the luxury resort - Sandip Moneea and Avinash Treebhoowoon - were acquitted of murder after a high-profile trial on the holiday island in summer 2012.