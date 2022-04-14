Dungannon school principal part of new transfer test group

Dungannon school principal part of new transfer test group

Royal School Dungannon

Courier reporter

Reporter:

Courier reporter

Email:

editor@tyronecourier.uk.com

The principal of a Dungannon school will be part of a new group of principals formed to run a new transfer test in Northern Ireland.

Dr David Burnett, Headmaster of Royal School Dungannon, along with seven other post-primary school principals will run the new body set up to hold a common transfer test from 2023.

The first common transfer test is due to be held in November 2023 and will end the current system of separate AQE and PPTC tests.

Full story in this week's Courier or check out our e-paper...

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130