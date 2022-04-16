Cookstown RBP member goes the extra mile to help Ukraine refugees

A COOKSTOWN Sir Knight has received the thanks of Ukrainian people and also the praise of a local loyal orders after being first out on a humanitarian trip with aid to the war-torn country.

Johnny Benson, a member of Magheraglass RBP No 599, recently embarked on the trip with a lorry load of aid from Northern Ireland to help refugees of Ukraine.

A lorry driver from Cookstown, Johnny made the trip along with Peter Bell with the firm Bell International of Toome

Full story in this week's Courier or check out our e-paper...

https://epaper.tyronecourier.co.uk/alphanewspapersgroup/pageflip/swipe/tyronecourier/20220413tyronecourier