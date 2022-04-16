New Royal Black HQ opened in Loughgall

THE opening of new headquarters for the Royal Black Institution in Loughgall was celebrated on Saturday 2nd April with a colourful parade through the historic village.

Sovereign Grand Master Rev William Anderson hailed the event - a milestone in the loyal order’s 225-year history - as one that would deliver an enduring legacy for future generations.

